Arkansas law enforcement agencies enforce “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement agencies across Arkansas have launched a two-week plan ahead of the holidays targeting those who choose to drive under the influence.

Starting December 18 through January 1st motorists will see more Arkansas State Police and local agencies on the road. The National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign intends to reduce drunk driving during the holidays.

According to Arkansas State Police in 2018, one person every 50 minutes lost their life as a result of drunk driving crashes. Police say there is a zero-tolerance when dealing with alcohol-related offenses.

“Say no to your drink, or ask someone for a ride. If you are a family member and you see someone that you know is impaired take the keys from them and make sure they get a ride home and hopefully, everyone can enjoy their holiday season and be safe,” said Lt. Jamie Gravier.

The National Highway Administration shows more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 through 2018 as a result of drunk driving crashes.

If you seen an impaired driver call police, you could help save a life.