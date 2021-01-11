The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Arkansas Legislature begins session in the middle of a pandemic

Arkansas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Legislature has begun a session in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic that has prompted new safety measures and an effort by some Republicans to scale back the governor’s emergency powers.

The House and Senate convened on Monday for the 93rd General Assembly.

Both chambers featured new safety measures that include plexiglass partitions between members.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson planned to deliver his State of the State address to the Legislature on Tuesday.

More than 4,000 people in Arkansas have died from COVID-19, and Arkansas has had one of the biggest outbreaks in a state legislature.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss