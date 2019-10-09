Arkansas Lt. Gov. visits Texarkana, talks jobs

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin says the state needs to continue its focus on job growth.

Griffin visited with members of the Miller County Republican Committee Tuesday.

He said the Natural State’s made some strides competing with Texas and other states by lowering taxes, but Griffin said one thing that’s holding the state back is lack of literacy.

“If you cannot read, you are more likely to end up in prison, you are more likely to end up unemployed, etc., etc.,” said Griffin. “So, we have got to treat our illiteracy as the emergency that it is.”

The two-term lieutenant governor confirmed earlier this year he plans to run for governor in the next race. He called it “a natural progression.”

