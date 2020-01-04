Arkansas man arrested in three slayings since New Year’s Eve



PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)- A 19-year-old man has been arrested on murder warrants in three fatal stabbings in Pine Bluff since New Year’s Eve, including that of his mother.

Pine Bluff police say Michael Alan Moore was arrested for the Dec. 31 stabbing death of 33-year-old Sidney Hayes outside a restaurant and the Friday stabbing deaths of his mother, 53-year-old Lisa Allen Moore and a man whose name has not been released at a home on the city’s west side.

Moore remains jailed and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

