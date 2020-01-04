Arkansas man arrested in three slayings since New Year’s Eve

News
Posted: / Updated:


PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)- A 19-year-old man has been arrested on murder warrants in three fatal stabbings in Pine Bluff since New Year’s Eve, including that of his mother.

Pine Bluff police say Michael Alan Moore was arrested for the Dec. 31 stabbing death of  33-year-old Sidney Hayes outside a restaurant and the Friday stabbing deaths of his mother, 53-year-old Lisa Allen Moore and a man whose name has not been released at a home on the city’s west side.

Moore remains jailed and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories