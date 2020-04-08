Arkansas man gets birthday surprise from first responders

CLINTON, Ark. – First responders in Clinton coming together to give an Autistic man a birthday surprise he will never forget.

Yesterday Christian Monroe turned twenty and since there was no birthday party his mom Lacey knew she had to do something special, and just like firefighters always do Lacey said they came to the rescue.

“Immediately they jumped on it and said yeah what time do you want us coming and they jumped on it and he was thrilled,” said Lacey Monroe, Christian’s mom.

Monroe said Christian is still talking about the surprise.