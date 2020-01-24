Arkansas man jailed for 911 calls about drone over home

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas man remains jailed after authorities allege he admitted using meth and then repeatedly called 911 to falsely report that a “military-style drone” was flying over his house.

The Sentinel-Record reports Lance Lee Pace called 911 on Sunday night after reportedly “hearing buzzing noises” over his house in Hot Springs for about an hour.

Pace allegedly admitted to a Garland County sheriff’s deputy he had “snorted meth” about an hour before calling 911, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Pace was arrested after he called 911 around 4:20 a.m. Monday to again complain about hearing a drone flying.

