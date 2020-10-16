Arkansas Medical Marijuana sales reach 25,000 pounds, commission to meet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Overall sales (since the first dispensary opened in May 2019) surpassed 25,000 pounds this week.

In total, Arkansans have spent $163 million to obtain 25,337 pounds of medical marijuana.

There are currently 30 dispensaries in operation with seven remaining that are working toward opening.

There are 87,143 Arkansans holding a patient card.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet next week (October 20th at 4:30 p.m.) The meeting may be viewed via an Arkansas PBS live stream HERE.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH OCTOBER 14, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 1,496.43 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 3,238.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 508.68 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 477.19 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,542.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,439.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 2,822.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,759.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,908.47 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,673.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 1,265.03 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 1,274.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 527.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 1,059.96 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 392.51 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 125.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 1,111.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 289.95 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 248.37 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 339.66 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 1,310.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 110.22 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 181.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 63.96 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company sold 36.94 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company sold 51.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3 (2020), the company sold 42.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7 (2020), the company sold 23.41 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26 (2020), the company sold 14.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9 (2020), the company sold 1.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

