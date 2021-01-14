Arkansas National Guard sending 500 troops to D.C. to support inauguration security

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — The Arkansas National Guard is sending troops to Washington D.C. to assist with security during the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden on January 20, Lieutenant Colonel Brian L. Mason confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 on Thursday.

The Arkansas National Guard will deploy approximately 500 soldiers, primarily from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade based in Northwest Arkansas and Airmen from the 189th Airlift Wing.

The deployment will begin on January 17 with troops scheduled to return home before the end of January, 2021.

“Being in the Guard is about service. Service to one’s State and their Nation. We’re sending some of our very best to support Inauguration Day activities,” said Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas National Guard’s Adjutant General. “Priority No. 1 is to protect people and property, and our Guardsmen are trained very well to do just that.”

The 59th Presidential Inauguration, like all presidential inaugurations, is considered a National Special Security Event. The U.S. Secret Service as the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, exercising and implementing security for National Special Security Events has requested support from the National Guard. The preparation for a NSSE is a cooperative effort among federal, state and district agencies. Arkansas Guardsmen will work alongside several other states’ National Guard units, the D.C. Metro Police, the U.S. Park Police, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service. The requested missions include assistance with Traffic Control and Access Control Points, Traffic Management, Metro Station Security, Crowd Management, Patrol / Watch Stander on outside Fencing, facility security at City Hall / the National Mall, and the Lincoln Memorial among others. Arkansas National Guard

Members of the National Guard were stationed throughout the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday during impeachment hearings after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the building on January 6 in an attempted insurrection.

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor’s Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., left, visits with National Guard troops who are helping with security at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Members of the National Guard take a rest in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump. – The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters’ attack of the Capitol that left five dead.Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) — marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard rest in the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

The 189th Airlift Wing will provide C130H aircraft to transport the Guardsmen to Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story.