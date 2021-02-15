Radar

Arkansas recorded below zero temps in 1899, coldest state has ever seen

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has experienced some cold days this winter but nothing like it was 121 years ago today.

The National Weather Service shared details on social media Tuesday about what happened on this date way back in 1899.

“On February 11-13, 1899, Arkansas experienced the most widespread severe cold in its 200-year weather history.

Over 3 days nearly every reporting station in the state recorded below zero temps.

This was most likely the coldest weather in the state since Jan 1864.”

Original tweet here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

