Arkansas Secretary of Commerce gives update on new unemployment benefits

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston says state's unemployment rate is currently 7.1%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said Tuesday afternoon during Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily news briefing that the state is ready to send out the new $300 unemployment benefits, but officials are waiting to see where the funding stream is coming from.

Preston said the system is now live.

According to Preston, the state is required to match 25% of it.

Preston said if a person is on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), they are automatically qualified.

If a person is on traditional unemployment, they must be certified by calling 501-907-2590 or by visiting the Department of Workforce Services website at https://www.arknet.arkansas.gov/.

Preston said the unemployment rate in Arkansas is currently at 7.1%.

According to Preston, the state has seen a drop in claims in 12 of the last 13 weeks.

Preston said there are about 41,000 on traditional unemployment and 42,000 on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

