Arkansas sorority members celebrate historic inauguration ceremony

CENTRAL ARKANSAS — History was made today as Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office as the first female VP in our nation’s history.

As some people know, the vice president is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

For the members of AKA, the first black greek sorority founded over 100 years ago it’s a moment they will never forget.

“As a symbol of the sorority but they even had a Facebook page, it’s a movement of women of all races, all cultures today to be in solidarity for the Vice President and wear their chucks and pearls,” said Keisha Ri’chard Patterson, Chi Eta Omega Chapter President

It’s especially emotional for Faith Thomas an Alpha woman with the Beta Pi Omega Little Rock chapter who’s studying public administration.

“I’m extremely excited, happy but I have also been very emotional about it.” said Faith Thomas