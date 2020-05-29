Arkansas State Police ask for help locating missing teen with mental illness

HOPE/HEMPSTEAD, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities need your help finding a southwest Arkansas teenager who suffers from mental illness.

According Arkansas State Police, 17-year-old Caitlin Marshall was last seen Tuesday around 8 p.m. heading north on Hempstead 3.

Caitlin is described as a white female, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. with short black hair.

Officials said Caitlin did not take her cell phone or medications with her.

If you see Caitlin, or know any information on where she is please call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 777-6727.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.