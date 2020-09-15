Arkansas State Police investigating child death along I-30

BENTON, Ark.- Arkansas State Police are investigating a child’s death along Interstate 30 in Benton, near mile marker 117.
This is a developing story.
LATEST POSTS:
- ‘Go get a flu shot’: Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to get vaccinated this season
- Nurses face licensing delays as Texas Board of Nursing processes high volume of applicants, calls
- Two Ohio high school football players suspended for carrying police flags at game
- Peanut butter boom: Texas peanut farmer keeps a positive attitude amid coronavirus
- Sally heads towards Alabama coast with no ArkLaTex impact; most of the week ahead looking dry and a little cooler