Arkansas Supreme Court rules against using half-cent sales tax to fund Interstates 30 and 630 projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday projects to improve parts of Interstates 30 and 630 could not be funded by Amendment 91 of the state constitution.

The Pulaski County Circuit Court dismissed a lawsuit claiming the state misspent highway funds collected by Amendment 91 of the state constitution for projects to improve parts of I-30 and I-630.

According to the ruling from the high court, Amendment 91 states the funds generated “are to be used to construct and improve four-lane highways.”

I-30 and I-630 each have six lanes, and the projects are to widen and improve to eight or more lanes, according to the ruling.

In the 2012 general election, voters approved Issue 1, which was to create a temporary one-half percent sales tax for state highways and bridges, county roads, bridges and city streets.

The case will now be sent back to Circuit Court for a ruling consistent with the Arkansas Supreme Court’s opinion.

