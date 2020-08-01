Arkansas tax-free weekend benefits back to school shoppers

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens of Arkansas can shop online or instore this weekend with no state, local sales tax, or uses tax applied.

The state is holding its sales tax holiday this weekend to benefit back-to-school shoppers.

This tax break will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, and end at 11:59 pm on Sunday.

The sales tax holiday allows shoppers the opportunity to purchase clothes, shoes, accessories, certain school supplies, school art supplies, and school instructional materials.

Retailers encourage shoppers to take safety precations of wearing your mask and being mindful of the safe six feet distance while out and about this weekend.

“Being that we are facing this pandemic, I would suggest that everyone practice their safe distancing and wear your mask because it is very important,” said Store Manager of Cato’s, Tasha Cooper.

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.

Click here for a full list of qualified items.