Arkansas Tech issues credit for lost housing due to pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) — Students at Arkansas Tech University will be receiving a credit toward future university housing after the outbreak of the coronavirus forced student dorms to close.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the school’s board of trustees approved the pro-rated credits based on the student’s check-out date.

Seniors will receive pro-rated housing refunds. The board separately voted to approve a similar measure for campus meal plans. All credits will be applied over the next 12 months.

Arkansas Tech’s vice president for administration and finance said an appeal committee would consider students’ “extenuating circumstances” should they not be able to re-enroll when classes resume and possibly “find favor with them and refund their amount.”

