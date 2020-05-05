The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

Arkansas unemployment website for self-employed, gig workers to launch soon

Arkansas News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unemployment for the self-employed and gig workers is almost ready to launch.

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the state has been testing the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website all weekend.

Preston said the state had to build a completely new program and website to handle these types of claims.

He said instructions on how to apply should be released today.

“I just wanted to get up and spend a minute to thank the team who worked so hard through the weekend to troubleshoot all the issues, making sure we are testing it in the proper manner and we have a system built to withstand all these claims that we’re going to see,” Preston said.

The state has previously estimated more than 100,000 people will apply for the PUA program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss