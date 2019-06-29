Arkansas woman fights ordinance to keep pot bellied pigs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR. (KNWA) – A woman in Arkansas is battling to keep her two pot bellied pigs.

Amanda Thomas is the owner of two pot-bellied pigs that she rescued. The pigs have been living in Thomas’ home since she moved to Lincoln earlier this year.

Thomas says she received a city citation for not obeying an ordinance regarding keeping livestock in the city. Tuesday Thomas went court to plead her case but lost. She says plans to appeal the court’s decision.

