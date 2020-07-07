Army Veteran runs across Arkansas carrying the American Flag

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We first told you about Army Veteran Nathaniel Thomas last week. He had just started his ‘Run for America Tour’ across the state of Arkansas because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Three months later, Daniel isn’t showing any signs of slowing down at all.

So far, he’s ran through his home town of Forrest City, Pine Bluff, West Memphis, and more but today he decided to run through Jonesboro with old glory flying by his side.

“All the way through, everybody that came by would get this military salute, and old glory would be hanging high for them,” said Thomas.

He served both in the Gulf War and Desert Storm.

We want to thank Thomas very much for his service. His message to the U.S. is ‘Keep fighting the good fight, and know that we will get through this.’