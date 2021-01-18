Around a dozen people turn out for protest at Arkansas State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A small group of protesters turned out at the State Capitol at noon Sunday.
More than a dozen State Capitol Police lined the front of the building.
Arkansas State Police were also on duty for the protest.
Capitol Avenue and other approaches to the complex were blocked to vehicle traffic.
The protest lasted for about three hours.
The protest was one of many events scheduled at state capitals across the country.
