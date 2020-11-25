Ashdown October murder suspects make first appearance in court

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The two suspects in connection with the October murder of an Ashdown man made their first appearance in court Tuesday morning where their bond was set.

According to the Ashdown Police Department the search has lasted for nearly two months for both Cheleka Johnson and Corey Garfield, they face charge of First Degree Murder.

Garfield’s bond was set at $250,000 dollars and Johnson has a bond of $150,000.

Authorities say on Monday, ASP received a tip that Johnson and Garfield were hiding out at a hotel in South Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department and Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team arrested Johnson walking outside of the hotel. They later arrested Garfield inside of their hotel room.

“They’re dangerous and it was good to get them off the street, cause you don’t know what they are capable of,” said Police Chief Boyd Kennemor.

Police say they were both arrested without incident. They are expected to be arraigned next Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.