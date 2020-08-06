Ashdown pastor to give away free shoes to kids of the community

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pastor Jim Cross of the First United Methodist Church of Ashdown, Arkansas will be giving away over 300 pairs of shoes to kids of the community.

“We wanted to serve kids in a different way and shoes are important to kids, everybody likes to get a brand new pair of shoes for school,” said Cross.

According to Cross, more than 7,000 dollars was raised by an annual 30-mile walk that he does around the Ashdown community, where he says he is able to glorify God and raise money to give back to those in need.

“We usually do summer camps, we do football, baseball, and basketball camps for kids also an art camp and all of those camps are funded by the walk,” said Cross.

But because of COVID-19 the camps were canceled this summer so more of the money went to shoes.

“Some people aren’t working and jobs are being cut, so anything that we can do to help the kids go to a school that was kind of the idea,” said Cross.

Cross says that the staff of Academy Sports in Texarkana, Texas worked two months to help him purchase the items. Also, with the help of Central Baptist, Hilltop, and Ogden United Methodist Church shoes, socks, and underwear will be given away at FUMC on Saturday, August 15th starting at 10 am.

The minister says parents will not need to sign up, with your kids present simply just pull

to the front of the church, let members know your kids’ size and they will place them in your car.

“Our community here in Ashdown has been very supportive and very encouraging through many opportunities and we could not have done this without them,” said Cross.