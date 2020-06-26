Ashdown Public Schools combine elementary and primary campuses

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ashdown Public Schools has invested a large sum into the reconstruction of combing two schools into one.

According to Superintendent, Casey Nichols, more than $2,000,000,000 dollars has been invested in the construction plan.

The plan includes renovations and upgrades to over 33 thousand square feet. combining C.D. Franks Elementary with Margaret Daniel Primary into a K-5 Ashdown Elementary.

The new school will be located at the current Margaret Daniel location.

“Cause of vertical alignment pieces. Because of the use of your resources and because of that collaboration within your professional learning community its critical to have those foundational grade levels on a single campus,” said Nichols.

School leaders anticipate construction to be completed by mid July.

Video: Ashdown Public Schools

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.