Ashdown Public Schools prepare to return to campus next month

ASHDOWN, Ark.(KTAL/KMSS)- Ashdown Public Schools say they are trying to make their students return to campus in August as normal as possible.

According to Superintendent, Casey Nichols, they are still adjusting plans for the return. Nichols says education is but student safety and health is paramount.

“Well be doing a lot of cleaning just between classes,” said Nichols.

Things like doorknobs, desk, and cafeteria tables are all a big concern when traffic picks up in the school hallways. School officials say kids and staff will be encouraged to wear masks.

“Because we do know now that, that is one of the most effective ways of reducing or mitigating the transition of this virus,” said Nichols.

According to Nichols, classroom setups will change back from groups to rows to encourage social distancing. School bus riders and drivers will also be encouraged to wear masks.

Nichols says extracurricular activities will continue but new policies are still in the works.

“We wanna make sure that we are providing safety to our students while not taking away the opportunities that we value for them and they value,” said Nichols.

After the pandemic closed the school, staff and students worked together to study from home.

Officials say anyone concerned about their safety will still have that option.

“Honestly the biggest complaint that I received from the students was that they miss their friends, and they miss their teachers. They desire the opportunity to be back to normal and to be able to do those things that we’re accustomed to the grade the level year that they were at in school,” said Nichols.

The senior class will hold a graduation ceremony this Friday at 9 A.M. on the football field.

Capacity will be limited to 66-percent.