Ashdown Public Schools receives grant for outdoor wireless equipment

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ashdown Public Schools was gifted almost $14,000 of outdoor equipment.

According to school leaders, the donation came from Aurba Networks. The outdoor wireless equipment will allow students who do not have internet at home to use the school Wi-Fi from their car.

Hot spots have been set up on Ashdown Junior High and Ashdown High School campus.

Superintendent, Casey Nichols, says digital learning will be critical for education in the near future and this donation is a huge help.

“But this is something, it is just a godsend at this point it’s going to benefit so many students in a positive way and we are just real excited to have this opportunity,” said Nichols.

The school leader says the Aruba Network engineers assisted the district Technology Department with installation and configuration free of charge.

Ashdown High School Campus

Photo: Ashdown Public Schools

Ashdown Junior High School Campus

Photo: Ashdown Public Schools

According to a press release the access points are located at the high school front parking lot, high school student parking lot, and the high school bus drive. At AJHS, they are located in the cafeteria parking lot, front parking lot, and bus drive.

Officials say normal school internet filtering will continue through these access points, so activity can be monitored and tracked.

“I’m excited to add this outdoor Wi-Fi access for our students to use during this unprecedented time. Those needing to use the new system will use the cloud guest network and be required to register with a valid email address or phone number that is able to receive SMS text for verification,” said Ashdown Public School Technology Coordinator, David Billingsley in the release.