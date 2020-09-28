ASP identifies Texarkana man struck, killed by Miller County sheriff’s deputy

GARLAND CITY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police have identified a man struck and killed by a Miller County sheriff’s deputy late Saturday night, moments after he was dispatched to check on a report of a man in dark clothing walking down the roadway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call from a driver who had just spotted the man on U.S. Highway 82 just west of Garland City. Within 60 seconds of that call, the deputy reported that he had just struck the individual in the roadway on Highway 82.

The deputy immediately requested EMS and began rendering aid to the individual, but the man was pronounced dead by the Miller County Coroner at the scene after EMS arrived.

Arkansas State Police was called in to investigate the fatal collision. The sheriff’s office says it is coordinating with ASP to provide all information associated with the incident. They say the deputy, per Arkansas State Statute and agency policy, submitted to a chemical analysis of blood under the direction and supervision of the Arkansas State Police.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was not identified until Monday by Arkansas State Police as 51-year-old Roy D. Washington of Texarkana, Texas.

The sheriff’s office says preliminary results associated with the investigation may be available from ASP within the next few days, with final results pending the chemical analysis results from the State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock. The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion and findings of the ASP investigation, as well as internal investigation under MCSO policy.

“Sheriff Jackie Runion contacted the next of kin, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office offers their deepest sympathy to the family of Roy D. Washington,” the MCSO said in a statement released Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected by this tragic incident.”

