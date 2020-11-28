Attorney request mental evaluation for Arkansas man accused of murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – The attorney for Quake Lewellyn, the man accused of killing Sydney Sutherland in August of this year, has requested for a mental evaluation.

The death penalty is still on the table for Lewellyn, which defense attorney Bill James said played a part in this request.

“That means we have to look at every possible avenue as far as defense goes and how we’re going to present the evidence to a jury,” James said.

In the motion filed in the Jackson County Circuit Court, James states the defense counsel has reason to believe Lewellyn may not fully understand the proceedings against him due to a mental disease or defect.

