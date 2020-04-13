Bank On Arkansas+ to help expedite COVID-19 financial relief process

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bank On Arkansas+ is offering access to certified checking accounts to make sure Arkansas citizens are able to receive government-issued relief in a timely manner.

According to the press release, in order to receive the IRS economic payments immediately, unbanked and underbanked Arkansans will need to open a bank account and provide their banking information through a secure IRS portal.

Bank On Arkansas+ financial institutions include Bank of America, Diamond Lake Federal Credit Union, IBERIABANK, First Security Bank, US Bank, Simmons Bank, Southern Bancorp, Citizens Bank, Wells Fargo and Centennial Bank.

Individuals can open checking accounts, either online or in-person by appointment. According to Kara Wilkins, the initiative’s director, the accounts have no overdraft fees and monthly minimums of $5 or less. Each account also comes with free debit and ATM cards with direct deposit options.

Individuals may visit bankonar.org for details on how to start an account.

Since we formed Bank On Arkansas+ in 2018, we have focused on engaging Arkansans who still receive paper checks and are potentially unbanked,” said Kara Wilkins, the initiative’s director. “In the face of COVID-19, this has become an urgent need, and we are grateful to our participating banks and credit unions for providing economic relief for struggling families.”​

Those who are unable to receive funds through direct deposit may not receive paper checks until September.

TEXARKANA, ARKANSAS

Wells Fargo

1301 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR 71854