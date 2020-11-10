Beryl Henry Elementary School shifts to virtual learning due to COVID-19

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Beryl Henry Elementary School campus will switch to virtual learning beginning Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Due to the number of probable close contacts by faculty and staff, Beryl Henry Elementary School will pivot to a virtual format beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, through Friday, Nov. 27, for BHE students,” Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said in a statement Monday.

“Faculty and staff who are not quarantined as a result of the pivot will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 16.”

Hart emphasized the pivot mainly concerns the impact among faculty and staff.

“There is currently no evidence of impact of positive cases or probable close contacts from students.”

Superintendent Hart says that teachers will be in contact with parents concerning the pivot.

Students at BHE will use the Lincoln Learning platform to continue their daily studies online as outlined in the district’s response plan for COVID-19.

“If parents have any questions, contact your student’s homeroom teacher through email,” Beryl Henry Elementary School Principal Dr. Roy Turner said.

According to HPS Child Nutrition Services Director Deanna Gilbert, all BHE students will be eligible to receive free meals that can be picked up at Yerger Middle School during the pivot period.

“They are in the bus line at Yerger from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday and Wednesday, And, on Wednesday they will get meals for the rest of the week.”

HPS Transportation and Facilities Director Maurice Henry said the BHE building will undergo a “deep clean” during the pivot period.

Currently, students in the HPS may either attend classes on campus or virtually through the Hope from Home Virtual Academy platform.

All students in the HPS have been provided access to wifi services or alternatives to allow for off-site study in the event of a pivot such as will begin Tuesday at BHE.

