Biggest shipment of PPE now being distributed to Arkansas hospitals

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The biggest shipment of PPE to the state of Arkansas is now heading from the warehouse to healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and the Arkansas National Guard are working tirelessly to push the gear out to those who need it.

A constant line of trucks is backed into the bays of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management as soldiers from the National guard load boxes of PPE into the trailers.

“They tell us day by day what comes in and what’s going out,” Sergeant John Johnson said.

This is the biggest shipment of PPE that’s come into the state since the pandemic started.

“It was insane,” Johnson said.

The National Guard has been sorting the masks, gowns, and gloves to get the supplies ready to go back out the door.

“There’s a big sense of pride,” Staff Sergeant William Sewell said.

Trucks lined up waiting for these boxes bound for hospitals across the state, but it’s not first come first serve.

“Those hospital regions will then use prioritization lists to then distribute,” Arkansas Division of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Melody Daniel said.

By the end of the day, the National Guard distributed more than 100 pallets and helped thousands of doctors and nurses on the front lines get the gear needed to keep them safe.

“We know that people out there are in dire need of this PPE and it’s a good feeling to get it to them,” Sgt. Johnson said.

As they pack each shipment and watch it drive off the lot, they know this is just the beginning.

“This is going to become more of a little bit of a repetitive process but this is not only a good start but a great start for Arkansas,” Daniel said.

ADEM will continue getting shipments of PPE and distributing to state hospitals.