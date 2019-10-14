Board names interim Texarkana Regional Airport director

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Regional Airport is continuing flying forward with about $30 million in infrastructure developments on the horizon and an interim airport director at the helm.

David Snavely is now piloting the facility. He says he’s on loan form his role as director of strategic operations with LifeNet.

“In addition to serving as medical crew, I have my private pilot’s license, a bazillion years ago went to air traffic control school and all those things gave me familiarity with airport operations,” said Snavely.

The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority Board appointed Snavely on a temporary basis following the resignation of former airport director Mark Mellinger earlier this month.

“I felt that I need to get back to my family who still lives in Fayetteville and there’s nothing wrong here at all,” Mellinger told NBC 6 News in an interview October 2.

The change in command comes at a pivotal time for this regional travel hub. A taxiway project is expected to break ground this week and construction on a new passenger terminal is scheduled to start next year.

“It brings much needed business development to the area as well as an improvement to the service, air service to the rest of the communities,” said Snavely.

Snavely said passenger numbers are up 15 percent over last year and TXK has cancel rates lower than the national average.

“We’re hoping we can at some point increase airline service, perhaps get more than one direction going out of Texarkana,” said Snavely. “And that, of course, attracts other business interest to the area.”

While the permanent appointee to the director position is still up in the air, Snavely said he is looking forward to the challenges the position brings. The board plans to appoint someone to the position permanently by the end of the year.

Construction on the new passenger terminal at Texarkana Regional Airport is expected to be complete within four to five years.

