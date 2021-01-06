Boozman: ‘I intend to support the decision of the Electoral College’

WASHINGTON – Republican John Boozman, the senior U.S. Senator from Arkansas, released a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing his intention to vote to support the decision of the Electoral College choosing Joe Biden as the next president.

In the statement, Boozman said he fully supported the effort of President Donald Trump to pursue legal challenges to the election and said he also had concerns about the “integrity of the election,” adding that he believes there needs to be an investigation into allegations of irregularities and fraud.

“Like many Arkansans, I am disappointed by the results of the 2020 presidential election. I worked closely with President Trump to advance policies that achieve our shared goals, and I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the past four years,” he said in the statement. “I campaigned for the President, voted for him and supported his right to pursue legal challenges.”

However, the senator noted that Congress does not have the authority to change the outcome of a presidential election, saying that it is up to states to chose electors and for Congress to count the “lawfully certified results.”

Boozman noted that none of the lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign has proven widespread fraud or other irregularities that would have changed the outcomes of the election and that no recounts flipped any states, so objecting to the certifications would also not have an impact on the election.

“We cannot erode the ideals that generations of Americans have fought to protect simply because we do not like the outcome of the election. We owe it to them and to future generations to uphold the values and principles that have made the United States the great nation it is,” he wrote. “Abandoning them during moments of crisis or turmoil will only diminish the will of the people, greatly expand the control of the federal government and establish a precedent that damages the rule of law and destabilizes our elections system.”

On Sunday, Sen. Tom Cotton said he would not object to the certification of the Electoral College. Rep. Rick Crawford, who represents District 1 or Arkansas in the House, stated on social media Tuesday that he will object to the electors.

Rep. French Hill, Rep. Bruce Westerman and Rep. Steve Womack have not said one way or the other if they will object to the current slate of electors.