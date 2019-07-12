Camden double homicide victims’ mother and grandmother speak out, suspect still on the run

CAMDEN, Arkansas (KTVE) -It’s been over two weeks since a Camden woman and her son were murdered inside their home. The suspect, Jory Worthen, has not yet been found.

“We are still actively investigating and aggressively searching,” Dana Wetherbee said. “We have done aerial searches around our county and surrounding counties looking for the vehicle and that came up negative.”

The Camden Police Department and Arkansas State Police have partnered together in searching for Worthen but there hasn’t been any luck. Angela Cannon, Alyssa Cannon’s mother and Braydon Ponder’s grandmother, wishes the man accused of killing her loved ones was behind bars.

“He’s out walking around free and my babies are gone. That’s not fair. It’s not right,” Cannon said. “My whole world has been turned upside down and I don’t know how to live without them.”

The police and family are now hoping updated pictures of Worthen’s tattoos will help the public better identify him.

