Camden Police Chief offering reward in murder investigation out of own pocket

CAMDEN, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – A south Arkansas police chief is offering a $1000 dollar reward out of his own pocket to help catch a double murder suspect.

Jory Worthen is wanted for the murders of Alyssa Cannon and her four-year-old son Braydon. Their bodies were found in late June.

In a post on Facebook, the Camden Police Department wrote:

“Because it is not possible to use city funds for reward money, Chief Boyd Woody has personally pledged $1000 for information to the capture and conviction of Jory Worthen. He challenges others to do the same to hopefully bring this case to an end.”

Earlier this week Camden Police say they arrested a man in connection with the murders. Montez Charles-Xavier Woods was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

