City of Hot Springs buys shower trailer to help those in need

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – It’s said day in and day out, wash your hands and practice good hygiene, but what about those living on the streets. The city of Hot Springs purchased a shower trailer just for that reason, to keep everyone in the community clean.

Stepping into a bathroom and turning on the hot water may seem like a simple thing, but for those less fortunate a shower is a luxury. That’s why Sally Carder started a shower ministry at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

“They live under porches, they live on the ground. There’s absolutely no place other than Hot Springs Creek for them to take a bath or get clean,” Carder said.

When the pandemic shut everything down in March, St. Luke’s closed their doors as well. In a time when people need to stay clean to stay safe, Carder reached out to city officials for help.

“To provide them with these facilities at a time when cleanliness and hygiene are so important,” Deputy City Manager Lance Spicer said.

Spicer said the board approved CARES Act funding to purchase a shower on wheels fully equipped with three stalls.

“One of those is an ADA stall so those with disabilities are able to use the shower facilities as well,” Spicer said.

They’ve rolled the trailer out twice now and they say everyone who comes in, steps out refreshed.

“They’re clean, their hair is washed, they have fresh clothes. They are like a different person,” Carder said.

The city says they can also use the trailer if there was a natural disaster.