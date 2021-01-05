City of Texarkana Arkansas swears in new members; approves TAPD for new patrol units

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – New members on Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors were sworn in at the first meeting of the year.

Terry Roberts, Ward 1, Jeff Hart of Ward 6 was sworn in, followed by Newly position assistant mayor Steven Hollibush.

Both new members and newly position mayor say they look forward to what is to come in the New Year.

“To see Terry and Jeff both sworn in tonight, I’ve got to know them over the last few months and I think they are both great people and I think they are going to work hard for the city. I think they are going to represent their ward and the city very well,” said Hollibush.

The board also approved the purchase of 5 new Ford Explorer Hybrids for the city’s police department at the cost of $176,000.