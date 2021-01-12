Columbia Co. deputies warn residents about Social Security scam calls in Arkansas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark, (KTAL/KMSS) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be aware of scammers calling and pretending to work with the Social Security Administration.
According to CCSO, deputies received reports about scam calls coming from a Camden number (870) 807-5814, and they say the scammers are claiming they are with the Social Security Administration.
Deputies say they are not sure what the scammers are wanting, but there will be a warrant for their arrest. CCSO is asking residents to refrain from giving the callers any information.
