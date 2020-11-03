Columbia County deputies warn Arkansas residents of asphalt scam

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Arkansas are warning citizens of an asphalt scam that might be headed to the Columbia County area.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have received reports of the scam and the truck was headed towards Magnolia, Arkansas when it left Stamps.

Deputies are urging residents to be aware and to not fall victim of the scam.

