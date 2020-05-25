Community Blood Center of the Ozarks lines up mobile blood drives

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The new coronavirus forced many mobile blood drives to cancel in May.

Now, the area’s blood bank is needing your help filling a critical need.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is struggling to keep enough blood in stock for patients.

It lost 3,000 donations in April.

Last week, it held a mobile blood drive in Gravette at the Ozarks Community Hospital.

Employees gave blood without thinking twice, such as donor Allison Jordan.

“Giving blood means more to me because my sister-in-law was just diagnosed with a rare blood disease and she’s been having to get blood about two times a week,” said Jordan.

Forty area hospitals depend on CBCO for blood and plasma to treat patients.

The next mobile blood drive will be held at First Baptist Church Pea Ridge Family Life Center on Wednesday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location is 1650 Slack Street. Appointments are encouraged. Call 417-227-5006.