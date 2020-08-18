The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, state officials in Blytheville to give update on COVID-19 response

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon in Blytheville.

As of noon Tuesday, there have been 53,077 total COVID-19 cases and 603 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss