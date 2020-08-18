BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon in Blytheville.
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 53,077 total COVID-19 cases and 603 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Harrison County deputies make short work of alleged vehicle burglary ring
- Coding errors meant 504,000 COVID-19 test results were not previously reported to the state, Texas DSHS says
- Louisiana Tech unveils news 2020 football schedule
- Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, state officials in Blytheville to give update on COVID-19 response
- Postmaster Louis DeJoy says USPS will ‘suspend’ some operational changes until after election