Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, state officials in Fayetteville to give update on COVID-19 response

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update in Fayetteville Wednesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of noon Wednesday, there are 34,655 total COVID-19 cases and 374 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS: