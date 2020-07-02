LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 22,075 total COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 878 cases and two deaths from Wednesday.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said this is the largest single-day case increase in Arkansas.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that voters will be able to request absentee ballots for the elections on November 3 if they are concerned about COVID-19.
You can watch the full news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
On Thursday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson talked about the virus and its impact in Arkansas, you can watch the interview below.
LATEST POSTS:
- U.S. Senator from Louisiana responds to alleged FEC violations
- Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson announces largest single-day increase with 878 new cases
- Shreve Memorial Library closes another branch after employee displays COVID-19 symptoms
- Lose the Quarantine 15 at Legends Gym in Texarkana
- Bishop Deshotel supports Lafayette mayor-president’s request to remove Confederate monument