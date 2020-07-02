1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson announces largest single-day increase with 878 new cases

Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 22,075 total COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 878 cases and two deaths from Wednesday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said this is the largest single-day case increase in Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that voters will be able to request absentee ballots for the elections on November 3 if they are concerned about COVID-19.

