The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Department of Health officials to give update on state’s COVID-19 cases, response

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Secretary of Health Dr. Josè Romero and State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha will give an update on COVID-19 cases and the state’s response Thursday afternoon.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is in Washington, D.C. Thursday for a Council of Governors event.

As of Thursday morning, there are 46,293 total COVID-19 cases and 508 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

During Wednesday’s daily update, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he named Dr. Romero as the Secretary of Health.

The governor also announced a plan to test all inmates in state custody by the end of the month.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key also announced a call center for parents and teachers.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

