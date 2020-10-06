Coronavirus in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson eases restrictions on long-term care directives, releases Halloween guidance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials gave an update Tuesday on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 662 new cases making the total 84,203 cases. 532 are confirmed COVID-19 cases. 133 of the cases were probable cases.

They also reported 22 news deaths making the total 1,321.

Gov. Hutchinson announced an update to long term care guidelines for nursing homes.

According to the Governor, it will make it easier for families to visit loved ones in these nursing homes.

The governor also issued guidance for Halloween.

Dr. Jose Romero, from the Arkansas Department of Health, gave an update on the top counties in the state with new cases.

The counties are as followed:

Washington

Pulaski

Benton

Faulkner

Sebastian

Craighead

The governor also took time to speak on recent COVID-19 deaths in the education field.

“These deaths are tragic. We are losing their dedication and their passion for teaching,” Hutchinson said.

The state performed 6157 PCR tests and 1059 antigen tests over the last 24 hours, he said.