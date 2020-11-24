The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 2,122 cases, 18 deaths Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday the state saw an increase of 2,122 total cases and 18 deaths.

Out of the cases announced Tuesday, 1,421 are confirmed cases and 701 are considered probable.

Out of the 18 deaths announced Tuesday, 17 are among confirmed cases and one was among a probable case.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 988 people hospitalized in Arkansas due to the virus, which is an increase of 14 from Monday.

