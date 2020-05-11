LIVE NOW: Gov. Hutchinson COVID-19 briefing from El Dorado

EL DORADO, Arkansas (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The media briefing will be held at Murphy USA in El Dorado, Arkansas, and is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The briefing in El Dorado comes less than a week after Murphy Oil Corp. announced it’s closing its El Dorado, Arkansas, headquarters and moving to Houston.

