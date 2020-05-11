LIVE NOW: Gov. Hutchinson COVID-19 briefing from El Dorado

EL DORADO, Arkansas (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, May 11, 2020.
The media briefing will be held at Murphy USA in El Dorado, Arkansas, and is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
The briefing in El Dorado comes less than a week after Murphy Oil Corp. announced it’s closing its El Dorado, Arkansas, headquarters and moving to Houston.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- As countries restart, WHO warns about lack of virus tracing
- Post-it note left for woman diagnosed with COVID-19 reads no more mail delivery
- 31,815 COVID-19 cases confirmed; 2,242 deaths reported as Gov. Edwards prepares to make announcement on stay-at-home order
- AG Landry: Hold communist China accountable for COVID-19
- 2020 Miss Louisiana, Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen competitions postponed until 2021