Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Asa Hutchinson, state leaders to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders will give an update Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 729 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That brings the state’s total to 54,216 total COVID-19 cases and 631 deaths.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
