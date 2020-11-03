Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss