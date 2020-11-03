Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
