Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders give update on COVID-19 response in Conway

CONWAY, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will provide an update in Conway Wednesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 30,297 total COVID-19 cases and 335 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 564 cases and four deaths.
Dr. Smith said Tuesday that state officials will give a detailed breakdown of the counties in Central Arkansas on Wednesday.
You can watch the news conference live above.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
