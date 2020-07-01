Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces Army National Guard training this weekend canceled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday training set for this weekend for 4,300 Army National Guard troops at Fort Chaffee has been canceled.

This comes less than a week after our story aired as soldiers feared their safety was at risk.

The governor said training exercises will be set up in the future.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 21,197 total COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 420 new cases and seven deaths from Tuesday.

Governor Hutchinson said the counties with the most new cases are Lee County (69), Pulaski County (49), Washington County (48), Yell County (28) and Benton County (20). The governor said all of the other counties had fewer than 20 new cases.

According to Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, 33 of the new cases are in correctional facilities.

The governor said the state has seen a decrease in active cases. The number of current active cases is 5,757.

State officials say hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are down 15 from Tuesday. The number of people currently hospitalized in Arkansas is 275.

Dr. Smith said 72 people are on a ventilator in Arkansas, which is five more than Tuesday.

According to state officials, 13.6% of the people hospitalized due to COVID-19 have died. State officials say of the 1,300 total hospitalizations in Arkansas due to the virus, 177 have died.

State officials say 46.3% of the people who have been put on a ventilator in Arkansas due to the virus have died.

State officials say almost 7,993 tests were completed Tuesday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the overall positivity rate is 6.7%.

According to the governor, 6% of Arkansas’s population was tested in June. The total number of tests completed in June is 180,595.

